The GW Board of Trustees must recognize that President Thomas J. LeBlanc’s appointment was a costly mistake. The trustees have backed him through thick and thin, but his tenure has eroded GW’s reputation and sapped the morale of the staff, students and faculty at a time when their goodwill and cooperation are needed as never before. GW deserves a competent, empathetic and effective leader who can be trusted. Mr. LeBlanc has none of these attributes.
If GW is to survive, Mr. LeBlanc must go.
Bernard Wood, Washington
The writer is a professor at
George Washington University.