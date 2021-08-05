As the legal meter kept running, the council never asked to see the contract, and the information the county executive’s office passed along focused on the issues being litigated instead of how much the county was shelling out to defend it. Now the council and the county executive’s office are playing a passive-aggressive buck-passing game known as “you never told us” and “you never asked.” Taxpayers will now foot the bill for the $26 million total cost — which includes $2.3 million paid to the plaintiffs in a settlement, an indication that the lawsuit wasn’t worth an expensive defense in the first place. The main beneficiary here is the private law firm hired to defend the county, and it isn’t talking.
Doesn’t that tell you all you need to know about Prince George’s County government? I cannot wait to move.
Tracy Thompson, Bowie