Regarding Dana Milbank’s Nov. 8 Sunday Opinion column, “Our long national nightmare is over”:

I share his jubilation that Americans “rose to the moment and preserved their republic.”  His assertion that we did this by denying a second presidential term for the first time in 28 years, however, gave me pause. In the 230-year history of the American presidency, more than a dozen heads of state have not served a second term, either because their own party failed to renominate them, they lost in the general election, or, in the case of Theodore Roosevelt and Lyndon B. Johnson, they declined to run.

Serving as president for four years is an important fact in the historical record of lasting importance. As President Trump anticipates his future, the brevity of his White House residency should not concern him, nor should he feel diminished as a person by the company of other one-term presidents. It is to be hoped that, removed somewhat from the glare of the media, he may continue (or, as detractors would have it, begin) his service to the public, albeit in less spectacular fashion. George H.W. Bush and Herbert Hoover lived admirable post-presidential lives. Jimmy Carter continues to edify the nation.

Martha Schwieters, Annapolis

I am looking forward to President Joe Biden’s first address to a joint session of Congress with two women behind him: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Vice President Kamala D. Harris.

Ralph Buglass, Potomac

Mr. President: The campaign is over. The other guy got more votes. Afford him, and the country you love, the kind of smooth transition you were afforded in 2016.

Rick Barry, Arlington 