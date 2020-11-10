Serving as president for four years is an important fact in the historical record of lasting importance. As President Trump anticipates his future, the brevity of his White House residency should not concern him, nor should he feel diminished as a person by the company of other one-term presidents. It is to be hoped that, removed somewhat from the glare of the media, he may continue (or, as detractors would have it, begin) his service to the public, albeit in less spectacular fashion. George H.W. Bush and Herbert Hoover lived admirable post-presidential lives. Jimmy Carter continues to edify the nation.
Martha Schwieters, Annapolis
I am looking forward to President Joe Biden’s first address to a joint session of Congress with two women behind him: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Vice President Kamala D. Harris.
Ralph Buglass, Potomac
Mr. President: The campaign is over. The other guy got more votes. Afford him, and the country you love, the kind of smooth transition you were afforded in 2016.
Rick Barry, Arlington