For more than a year, China has behaved as if it were hiding something. Previously, China suggested the virus came in frozen food shipped from the United States. Now, China wants a worldwide search for the origin of the virus. A Chinese journalist, Zhang Zhan, was arrested in mid-2020 and sentenced to four years in jail because she went around Wuhan taking pictures of life under the pandemic.
Instead of depending on the WHO, it is time for world leaders to find another way to find out how the virus leaked out so as to prevent another such catastrophe.
Arun Guha, Silver Spring