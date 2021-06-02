Three cheers for Michael Gerson’s May 28 op-ed, “When it comes to knowing U.S. history, we should all be ‘woke.’ ” As Mr. Gerson said, if “woke” means recognizing how systemic racism has shaped our country, every thinking adult should want to be “woke.”

In contrast, it has been appalling to read other center-right columnists casually parrot Republican talking points by using “woke” as a pejorative, implying that those who use the term are somehow naive, or that they are raising trivial historical issues or that they are simply faculty lounge radicals bent on indoctrinating their students on the mores of a mythical cancel culture. In doing that, they are in effect saying that our sordid history in matters of race has nothing to teach us about our current racial crisis. One can only conclude that rather than being “woke,” they wish us to stay asleep.

Michael L. Mezey,
Friendship Heights

Michael Gerson’s excellent essay about racism and the history of St. Louis, “When it comes to knowing history, we should all be ‘woke’,” struck a personal chord with me. As descendants of civic leaders who lived in pre-Civil War St. Louis, my family recently discovered deep ties to slavery that shocked and awakened us to a brutal history that has been buried for too long. As Mr. Gerson explained, Walter Johnson’s groundbreaking historical account of St. Louis, “The Broken Heart of America,” rightly puts the Gateway City in an important national context, a center of racism and violence that shaped the country’s evolution into what it is today. But largely missing from this account is the tragic role that slavery played in the Jesuit community, which founded and built institutions such as St. Louis University. Jesuits in St. Louis and across the country are finally acknowledging their long history of enslaving people, something we discovered is linked to my ancestors, too.

Members of my family are currently working with local politicians, historians and lawyers in St. Louis to shine a light on this deeply disturbing history, a secret past that remains embedded in streets, buildings and schools still named after slaveholding interests who pursued racist agendas. Only when we learn our true history will we find real solutions for the future. We all need to be “woke.”

William “Rocky” Kistner ,
Chevy Chase