Michael Gerson’s excellent essay about racism and the history of St. Louis, “When it comes to knowing history, we should all be ‘woke’,” struck a personal chord with me. As descendants of civic leaders who lived in pre-Civil War St. Louis, my family recently discovered deep ties to slavery that shocked and awakened us to a brutal history that has been buried for too long. As Mr. Gerson explained, Walter Johnson’s groundbreaking historical account of St. Louis, “The Broken Heart of America,” rightly puts the Gateway City in an important national context, a center of racism and violence that shaped the country’s evolution into what it is today. But largely missing from this account is the tragic role that slavery played in the Jesuit community, which founded and built institutions such as St. Louis University. Jesuits in St. Louis and across the country are finally acknowledging their long history of enslaving people, something we discovered is linked to my ancestors, too.