Michael L. Mezey,
Friendship Heights
Michael Gerson’s excellent essay about racism and the history of St. Louis, “When it comes to knowing history, we should all be ‘woke’,” struck a personal chord with me. As descendants of civic leaders who lived in pre-Civil War St. Louis, my family recently discovered deep ties to slavery that shocked and awakened us to a brutal history that has been buried for too long. As Mr. Gerson explained, Walter Johnson’s groundbreaking historical account of St. Louis, “The Broken Heart of America,”
Members of my family are currently working with local politicians, historians and lawyers in St. Louis to shine a light on this deeply disturbing history, a secret past that remains embedded in streets, buildings and schools still named after slaveholding interests who pursued racist agendas. Only when we learn our true history will we find real solutions for the future. We all need to be “woke.”
William “Rocky” Kistner
,
Chevy Chase