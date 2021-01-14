It’s okay if I infect someone else. If they get sick, that’s okay. If they die, that’s okay with me. My freedom. I don’t care about overworked hospital staff and their physical and emotional burden; it’s their job. It’s okay with me. I don’t care if businesses fail, folks who need hospital treatment can’t get it, people can’t bring home a living for their family and suicides increase. My freedom. I don’t care that the number of cases could be reduced enormously if everyone wore face masks. I don’t want to, and you can’t make me.
Well, to anyone resisting wearing a mask, your position is understood and it is ludicrous. It has led to an enormous number of cases and deaths needlessly and to enormous negative impacts on our society. One month of everyone wearing a mask always when out with others and the virus would be beaten down significantly. But that seems too hard.
Edward Diener, Vienna