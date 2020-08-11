Also, if a voter appears at the precinct without a mask and insists on her or his right to vote, I will not be the one to enforce a mask requirement, which could result in violence. Every precinct will need law enforcement to ensure that voters abide by this requirement.
If Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) refuses to provide these safeguards, I, and many other election judges in my position, will drop out. The governor must greatly reduce the number of walk-in polling places, require walk-in voters to wear face masks, provide all election judges with adequate personal protective equipment, and provide police enforcement at every polling place to ensure compliance. He needs to change the rules about absentee ballots to make them mail-in ballots so they can be opened on or before Election Day to reduce the load of walk-ins overall.
Martin Wulfe, Silver Spring