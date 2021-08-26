An important thing that Metro has not done to lure back riders is make a good-faith effort to enforce the mask mandate. I will not ride it again until I see some effort made at holding noncompliant riders accountable. It is not worth the stress and anger to deal with terrible people who break the law and endanger others simply because they know there are no consequences. It’s not about fare prices or incentives for many would-be riders; it’s about selfish fellow travelers and a lack of accountability.