Steven Pearlstein went right to the heart of the matter in his Aug. 2 analysis of the House subcommittee hearing with the leaders of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google [“Putting brakes on Big Tech requires rewriting the law,” Business]. The problem is the inadequacy of our antitrust laws, caused in large part by judges “infatuated by free market ideology.” Note the word: economic “ideology,” not “theory” or “principle.” That ideology, first promoted by Milton Friedman in the 1960s, has produced, in addition to the limitless influence of the tech behemoths, the financial inequality that is tearing us apart — and that the novel coronavirus has exposed. Friedman’s ideology has worked out so badly that even mainstream economists are backing away from it.