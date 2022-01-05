I agree entirely with George F. Will’s Jan. 2 op-ed, “Acrimonious times call for a return to Socrates.” The problem, however, is that, if we assume that humans have three innate faculties of intellect, emotion and will, it is also the case that humans are motivated by, and respond to, emotion — and will do so far more than they respond to and are motivated by intellect. It is correct to say that anger is not an argument. But, alas, humans — usually anyway — respond to, and are motivated far more, by anger than they are by argument.