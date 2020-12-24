According to polls, more than a third of registered voters believe the election was stolen from Mr. Trump. Of course they do. Their Republican leaders — including Sen. Ron Johnson (Wis.) and his ilk, too many to name — reinforce such repeatedly debunked nonsense from their seats of power in Washington.

Yet another march in Washington in support of Mr. Trump is being planned for Jan 6. The president is encouraging turnout by advertising it as a “wild” time. Is that a dog whistle for more disruption and violence? Remember, he had the audacity to even entertain the unleashing of martial law.

If Democrats had ever displayed such antidemocratic behavior, Republicans wouldn’t be able to find enough tar and feathers. Let’s remember who these Republicans are and civilly remove them from office come 2022. They and their mindless and dangerous ways need to go home — and stay there.

Larry Checco, Silver Spring

The Joint Chiefs of Staff, on behalf of the American people, should, in light of their positions and functions, and that of our entire military, in times of transition of power, assure the American people that they will not involve themselves, or our armed forces, in any way in declaring martial law.

This may be their greatest test of whether this nation, so conceived and dedicated to freedom and democracy, can long endure. On behalf of all of us who have served in the armed forces, urge them to remember their duty, honor and country.

Phil Sbarbaro, Cape Cod, Mass.

In his very perceptive and helpful Dec. 18 op-ed, “The Republican lemmings,” David Ignatius began with a good question and ended with a damning answer.

He asked, “What are Republican members of Congress so scared about that they’re still clinging to crazy conspiracy theories?” His answer:“The message is to move on, but it’s hard for Republicans to hear when they’re hunkered down — still intimidated by Trump and frightened by an angry base that seems to have lost the ability to separate election fact from fiction.”

They’ve seen themselves in the mirror of this mess, and what they see scares them to death. The most important thing to most of our so-called leaders is their determination to stay at the head of the parade, even if it means that they lead us all over a cliff.

Republicans have only themselves to blame for their own debacle. They very deliberately created and cultivated the angry base they are now so “frightened by.” Frankenstein’s monster has turned on his/her/its creators. I think it serves them right. Unfortunately, it means they do much that is wrong in self-serving defense.

I am a lifelong independent because I saw and see reasonable, responsible patriots on both sides. I prefer to vote on the basis of what we can get done together, not dividing and conquering in the name of ideology. Mr. Ignatius wrote, “Republicans should stop this death spiral for their own good.” I would argue they need to stop it for the good of us all.