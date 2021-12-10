Alex Stow, a travel registered nurse, in Traverse City, Mich., on Dec. 2. (Elaine Cromie for the Washington Post)Today at 5:12 p.m. ESTToday at 5:12 p.m. ESTPlease note the inherent bias in the Dec. 6 news headline “Travel nurses, in demand amid covid, can make a year’s pay in a few months.” No. Try: “Before covid, nurses were receiving only a few months’ pay over a whole year.” Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up.ArrowRightBernard Welt, Takoma ParkComment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...