Candace Buckner’s Nov. 20 Sports column on the renaming of the Staples Center in Los Angeles, “Corporate sponsors don’t need your loyalty,” missed the main point, and in so doing revealed a larger one having to do with the power of place names.

Los Angeles sports fans don’t lament the renaming of their arena out of some fealty to the Staples office supply chain. Rather, they do so because over time the name Staples Center acquired an association with all those moments of triumph cited in the article, and to rename the site is to break that association. Fans will reminisce about being in the Staples Center when the Lakers or Kings or Sparks won the championship; they won’t reminisce about having been in the Crypto.com Arena.

For similar reasons, many people who object to renaming streets, schools or military bases that were originally named for enslavers, Confederate leaders or segregationists do not do so in honor of those individuals; they do so because over 100 or more years, those names have acquired independent meanings. Just as the name Fort Bragg is associated far more with the 82nd Airborne Division than it is with a forgotten Confederate general, so, too, people who hear the name T.C. Williams High School think of the movie “Remember the Titans” far more often than they think of an Alexandria schools superintendent who died decades ago.

Edwin Fountain, Arlington