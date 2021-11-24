For similar reasons, many people who object to renaming streets, schools or military bases that were originally named for enslavers, Confederate leaders or segregationists do not do so in honor of those individuals; they do so because over 100 or more years, those names have acquired independent meanings. Just as the name Fort Bragg is associated far more with the 82nd Airborne Division than it is with a forgotten Confederate general, so, too, people who hear the name T.C. Williams High School think of the movie “Remember the Titans” far more often than they think of an Alexandria schools superintendent who died decades ago.
Edwin Fountain, Arlington