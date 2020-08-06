Adm. Gilday took different positions on two previous occasions. On April 1, Adm. Gilday said he was not going to shoot the messenger, and that Capt. Crozier sending the memo up the chain of command would not result in retribution. Yet, when the acting secretary of the Navy fired Capt. Crozier, Adm. Gilday said nothing.
In early May, after his own month-long investigation, Adm. Gilday recommended that Capt. Crozier be given back command of the ship. But when the secretary of defense declined to endorse his recommendation, and the new acting secretary of the Navy ordered another investigation, Adm. Gilday did not complain — and when that investigation recommended firing Capt.. Crozier, Adm. Gilday went along.
Did Adm. Gilday believe what he told Mr. Ignatius, or was he influenced by political pressure? I believe it’s the latter, but what we do know is that his actions will define his term — and not positively.
Lawrence J. Korb, Alexandria
The writer, a retired Navy captain, is a former assistant secretary of defense.