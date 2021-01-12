Capitol Hill is a small town. If you have your eyes open, you see the same people every day, and you become attached to them. Yes, the interactions are brief, but we share a workplace and commitment to our work, and years go by like that. I feel terrible for him, his parents, his family, his girlfriend and all the other police on Capitol Hill. That footage leaves me bitter. I can only hope that the people who killed him are haunted by regret for every minute of the rest of their sorry lives.

Janet Kinzer, Silver Spring

In his Jan. 10 Sunday Opinion essay, “This GOP needs to go the way of the Whigs,” Dana Milbank wrote: “The GOP was born, from the ashes of the Whigs, under similar circumstances. The Whigs in 1848 jettisoned their core principle — limited presidential power — in favor of political expediency.” Well, the Republican Party beginning with Richard Nixon’s “Southern strategy” began its long road of jettisoning fidelity to the principles of Lincoln (who despised the Know Nothings of his day and the enslavers) in favor of political expediency. After Republican insurgents waved the Confederate flag in the Rotunda, it is clear that the Party of Lincoln has completed its transformation into the Party of Jefferson Davis.

Michael Miller, Lorton

President Trump deserves to be impeached and convicted. Even some of his former supporters and enablers understand this. Unfortunately, there is simply not enough time to do so. And in any event, the expiration of Mr. Trump’s term is about to achieve the same outcome.

We would all be better served if Congress used this moment of common purpose to prevent him from ever holding any office in the future by censuring him under the 14th Amendment, Section 3. An effort by Democrats to impeach will drive the parties apart rather than unite a large majority to act to remove Trump’s toxic influence from our politics.

Richard Moss, Bethesda

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said impeaching President Trump would further divide the country. Given the fact that he was okay with dividing the country by joining the baseless lawsuit before the Supreme Court to overturn the Biden election and by challenging the electoral college count on Jan. 6, he is clearly showing his stripes as a hypocrite.

Here is how Mr. McCarthy can help unite the country: pull together his Republican enablers and get them to censure Mr. Trump for his obvious incitement to riot. I think Mr. Trump deserves impeachment, but a strong bipartisan censure would be in our national interest.

Ed Klein, Columbia



While it is unlikely to prove any more successful than the prior attempt, in light of the assault on the Capitol by a frenzied mob, I fully support the efforts of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) and other Democrats to again impeach the president. Republicans call it vindictive but offer no alternate way to hold President Trump to account. I call it justice.

If nothing else, it will compel Republican legislators to go on the record. Do they stand with the people of the United States, or do they stand with Mr. Trump?

The judgment of history on those lawmakers who continue to support the president will be as harsh as it will be curt: They loved power more than they loved their country.

Thomas J. McIntyre, Arlington

About the baton vs. flagpole combat near the Capitol on the Jan. 6: Why did the demonstrators have flagpoles at all?

I went to the March for Science in 2017. We were told that we could have signs but nothing rigid to hold them up with. Does the government allow rigid supports for some speech but not others in public demonstrations on the Mall?

Zachary Levine, Rockville

I am an independent who was shocked, dismayed and angered by the attack on our Capitol incited by the president. If the Republicans do not finally stand up in opposition, I think it’s safe to say they will never win another national election. Reasonable people will forever remember their role and complicity in this attack on democracy. I’m sorry for those in the Republican Party who have ideals and principles that I respect — Sen. Mitt Romney (Utah), Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Sen. Ben Sasse (Neb.) — but I will never cast another vote for a Republican for the rest of my life. Take action and stop pandering to the misguided and the misinformed. They will not help you win elections; people in the middle will.

Colleen Kolb-Cimerman,

Silver Spring

What happened to “I disagree with what you say but will defend to the death your right to say it”? It is truly disturbing to witness media companies having such a low opinion of the American people’s judgment that they feel the necessity to manage the information the public receives. The elimination of the platforms the social media executives find objectionable will only infuriate President Trump’s supporters further and will provide them with an additional argument that there was a systematic, unfair and possibly illegal effort to undermine Mr. Trump’s chances of getting reelected.

Frank Silnicky, Bethesda

Shame on Hugh Hewitt for his Jan. 10 Sunday Opinion essay, “A fast-tracked impeachment isn’t justice. It’s pointless revenge.” Mr. Hewitt complained that “we have not had a rushed impeachment in all our history.” Better he should have acknowledged that never have we had a president who spent two months trying to overturn an election and who incited an insurrection against the Capitol. It’s not the supporters of impeachment who are “anti-American,” Mr. Hewitt; it’s the president who has no understanding of our Constitution and the rule of law.

Lawrence Bruser, Chevy Chase

Some of those who attempted to overthrow our dutifully elected government will be arrested and face justice. Those who conspired to do so from the floors of the Senate and the House likely will not.