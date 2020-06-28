Ball posed Abraham Lincoln in the act of manumitting a slave, deliberately echoing the Roman practice of manumission — from the Latin “manus” (“hand”) + “mittere” (“release,” “lift”) — in which an enslaved person would pass under the master’s hand to be freed. Ball’s body of works evinces his familiarity with classical history and references. By referencing manumission, Ball connects black enslavement to the long global history of slavery and shows Lincoln extending to enslaved black people what the classical world had earlier extended to even “white” enslaved people in the ancient world.

Ball’s sculpture argues “as then, so now” in terms of human freedom, totally contrary to the message of monuments to Confederate slavery defenders. Defense of any monument involving black enslavement/freedom, however, must ground itself in more than our own era’s optics. It must ground them in the scope of historical context.

AD

AD

Nick Melczarek, Salisbury

The importance of symbols cannot be dismissed. The June 24 news article “Geico quietly takes down ad referencing Civil War massacre of black soldiers” included a comment that we should take a hard look at such issues as institutionalized bias and cultural sensitivity and states that this comes amid heightened scrutiny of Confederate symbols.

On Tuesday, I drove the same route three times through Fairfax City while gathering data from six polling places. The first two times, I turned onto Rebel Run on the way to Fairfax High School. The third time, I made the same turn — onto Lion Run. Congratulations to Fairfax on making this change. Symbols matter.

AD

Ellen Hayes, Fairfax

Fairfax City must change its official seal. Its flag shows two men: a Confederate soldier and an enslaver of hundreds of Africans. John Quincy Marr was the first Confederate soldier killed in battle. He died on the grounds of the Fairfax courthouse, site of frequent slave auctions. The other man, Thomas, sixth Lord of Fairfax, depended on the enslaved labor to work his 30 Virginia plantations. Lord Fairfax, an active slave trader who, his biographer Stuart Brown recounts, proudly participated in a “little talked about” activity called “bedding down with a negro wench,” for which Lord Fairfax would pay a fee to the person who supplied the “wench.”

AD

The motto that appears on both the Fairfax city and Fairfax county seals, “Fare Fac” (Latin, “speak-do”) comes from Lord Fairfax. It is past time to remove glorification of enslavers and the Confederacy. Fairfax City should do the right thing — now.

AD