Mr. Abernathy’s column pandered to Mr. Trump and completely ignored the frightening realities of what has been happening over the past several weeks and months.

Anne Sebestyen, Newton, Mass.

Elite: a select group that is superior in terms of ability or qualities to the rest of a group or society.

Above is a definition of “elite.” The apprehension of the term as a synonym for Democrats is laughable given that as many Republicans as Democrats fit that term. Gary Abernathy and his name-calling associates ought to blush in shame.

Ed Feldman, Silver Spring

Twice within weeks of the 2020 election, the Supreme Court decided not to decide whether the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s ruling to require that ballots postmarked on or before the close of the polls on Election Day and received by 5 p.m. on Nov. 6 be counted.

Writing for himself and Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil M. Gorsuch, Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. stated there was “simply not enough time at this late date to decide the question before the election,” seemingly a victory for democracy.

Disturbingly, Justice Alito added, this “does not mean . . . that the state court decision must escape our review.” If all of the votes of people casting their ballots in person before the polls closing on Nov. 3 are valid, then all of the ballots cast and postmarked before the close of the polls that night by registered voters who, in good faith, relied on the commonwealth court’s unambiguous ruling must likewise be counted, even if received within a few days after the election because of the time beyond their control it takes the U.S. Postal Service to securely collect, route and deliver them to the board of elections.

If Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden secures a narrow victory in Pennsylvania, the likelihood of a court challenge by President Trump and his legal minions is a given. For the Supreme Court to then intervene would be a tragedy of enormous proportions in an already ultra-polarized political environment in which the president has attacked and tried to undermine many of our nation’s most trusted and cherished institutions.

Dick Newbert, Langhorne, Pa.

I am depressed and shocked that so many Americans could vote for such a terrible man, such an unworthy candidate as President Trump. My belief that most Americans shared a set of democratic values and a respect for human rights is destroyed. My faith and love for my country are shattered. If I were able, I would flee to a place that has not broken my heart.

Gerald Vogel, Germantown

It’s a close race, not “A nation divided” [front page Nov. 4]. It’s a nation united, exercising a democratic right to vote. This headline invited even more division in these already fragile times. Among the pandemic, racial tensions and economic uncertainty, we certainly don’t need to supply further damage with negative headlines like this. I’m very proud to live in a country where, despite current difficulties, we can exercise the freedom to vote for whomever we feel will do a better job. That’s democracy, not a nation divided.

Dale Barnhard, Silver Spring

The election has solidified that at least half our country condones and supports child separation and incarceration, the deadly spread of a virus, the end of self-expression in public, and that health care, the environment and education will no longer be guaranteed and might be unavailable to future generations. I am saddened.

Randy Stein, Alexandria

In his sleep-deprived, incoherent and desperate state, President Trump attempted a Napoleonic move by trying to crown himself as president (emperor) for the next four years. Whether the will of the people confirms that, I have a simple suggestion for the demagogue wannabe. I plagiarize Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden here: “Shut up, man!”

This is a democracy, and every legal vote must be counted to discern the will of the people. It’s the voice of the people that must be heard, not Mr. Trump’s.