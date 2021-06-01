Karen Tumulty’s May 29 op-ed, “The scary reason Republicans don’t want to face the truth about Jan. 6,” echoed the voices of many who have been pleading for actions on the Hill “to save democracy.” Almost unanimously, Republican politicians have failed to stand in favor of this lofty goal. Defeating the Jan. 6 commission is but the latest manifestation of what has become unmistakably clear: The Republican Party, under Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and former president Donald Trump, has no interest in saving democracy. Quite the opposite: Republicans have been dedicating much of their political capital to the establishment of a dictatorship, their brand of dictatorship. Mr. McConnell and his cohorts’ efforts are no longer in support of the republic. Their objective at any price is the establishment of Trump Republican rule. Remember this, my fellow citizens, when you cast your next ballot.