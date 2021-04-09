Mr. Will’s claim that Democrats are the “party of the wealthy” is laughably dishonest and easily disproved by our proposals to raise the corporate tax rate or my own push to close the carried-interest and stepped-up basis loopholes. When given a chance to send hurting Americans another stimulus check, every single Republican in Congress voted no. Democrats are really committed to tax fairness and relief for middle-class Americans. Removing the SALT cap cruelly imposed by Republicans is a big step in that direction.
Bill Pascrell Jr., Washington
The writer, a Democrat, represents New Jersey’s 9th Congressional District in the U.S. House.
The Post’s April 5 editorial “Giving even more to the rich” correctly pointed out the fiscal consequences of restoring the SALT deduction, but it failed to adduce a relevant point.
When I first encountered the limitation on the deduction, I was outraged by the assault on my sacred constitutional right but found, to my surprise, that with the increase in the standard deduction, my tax-rate percentage was essentially unchanged.
In addition, the use of the standard deduction relieved some of the work in the preparation of the return. So, despite an occasional muttered grouse about the impact on federalism, I am now content with the outcome; I care not where a deduction comes from, merely that it comes. I urge the malcontents to look at the whole picture and forget the many individual issues whose main use is simply to belabor the other side.
Malcolm Keen, Fairfax Station