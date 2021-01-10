Margaret Sullivan performed a public service in pointing out the thoughtless and ultimately irresponsible use of “conservative” by the media to describe the radicalism of the current Republican Party [“Don’t call the radical right ‘conservative,’ ” Style, Jan. 5]. Labeling policies that promote the degradation of our natural heritage, the trashing of judicial precedents and the uprooting of our institutions as “conservative” contributes to the lack of civic intelligence that is corroding our public life. “Right-wing faux-populist kleptocrats” might be a fuller description of the radical right, but conservatives they are not.