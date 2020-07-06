It is not credible to believe that the president did not know about this threat. It is not credible to believe that the intelligence community did not provide this information to the president, regardless of its current veracity, given it indicated a direct threat to U.S. forces on the ground in Afghanistan. If he truly wasn’t briefed, then his staff is incompetent. Even if true, his claim that he didn’t know is unacceptable, especially on something so egregious. He is the commander in chief. National security is his primary job and, as the president, he is expected to know, regardless of what he likes to read or doesn’t like to read.