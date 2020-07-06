R.A. LeFande, Silesia
It is not credible to believe that the president did not know about this threat. It is not credible to believe that the intelligence community did not provide this information to the president, regardless of its current veracity, given it indicated a direct threat to U.S. forces on the ground in Afghanistan. If he truly wasn’t briefed, then his staff is incompetent. Even if true, his claim that he didn’t know is unacceptable, especially on something so egregious. He is the commander in chief. National security is his primary job and, as the president, he is expected to know, regardless of what he likes to read or doesn’t like to read.
It is unconscionable that the president has not already addressed this issue with the American people articulating outrage and a response should the intelligence continue to point at Russian mischief. It is also unconscionable that he has not confronted the Russians publicly, even with less than perfect intelligence, putting them on notice that if the information is true the U.S. response will be swift and painful. We who serve or have served in the armed forces should be watching this closely. The president needs to be on notice that no response is absolutely unacceptable, especially to us.
Frederic A. Riley, Alexandria