Like it or not, Confederate symbols have been appropriated by white supremacists and now represent the most shameful part of our past — a past of slavery, lynching, Jim Crow and segregation. Those who argue differently need only to look at the words of Alexander Stephens, vice president of the Confederacy, in which he stated that compared with the United States, “Our new Government is founded upon exactly the opposite ideas; its foundations are laid, its cornerstone rests, upon the great truth that the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery, subordination to the superior race, is his natural and normal condition.”

It is time to remove these hateful symbols. The Confederacy lost the Civil War. The United States of America won. We are all better for it.

Roger Welborn, Washington

Regarding Eugene Robinson’s June 23 op-ed about Confederate statues, “An easy solution: Tear them all down.”:

I suggest taking it one step further. Take down all the Civil War statues — both Confederate and Union. The Civil War was a shameful time when half the country decided to leave the union rather than work out a new way forward for the country. We should not have statues honoring that time. Teach the history of the Civil War in classrooms and in museums, but there is no need to glorify this war and its generals.

Carol Sirkus, Herndon

Eugene Robinson referenced the argument “If you start toppling statues, where does it all end?” Answer: It doesn’t.

Past racism took many forms, none of which hewed to boundaries. At the time these monuments were being funded and erected, did anyone think, “That’s a line I won’t cross”?

Racism has never been contained within boundaries. It’s only logical that efforts to eradicate it cannot be subject to arbitrary confinement. “Where does it all end?” is the wrong question. Instead, we should be asking, “What else?”