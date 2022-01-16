Guidelines have been issued by various agencies that call for vaccines, masks and tests. What’s the confusion? If you don’t get the vaccine — with exceptions for those who can’t — or wear a mask or get tested, you will either get the virus or pass it on to someone else. In reaction to these guidelines, public officials in various states have forbidden mask mandates while Congress rants about Occupational Safety and Health Administration requirements, which did give people a choice between vaccinations and tests. Meanwhile, hospitals are full and many people — the vast majority of whom are not vaccinated — will die. Yes, there can be breakthrough occurrences of the virus, but they are largely far less serious if people have been vaccinated.