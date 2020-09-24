Fareed Zakaria hit the nail on the head with his Sept. 18 Friday Opinion commentary, “The root cause of our woeful virus response,” when he quoted Bill Gates’s approach to problem-solving. Mr. Gates said he starts with two fundamental questions: “Who has dealt with this problem well? And what can we learn from them?” So often, I have wondered why our country doesn’t take that same approach, most notably regarding health care, and now, of course, the pandemic, as well as other issues. The old saying is that “two heads are better than one.” Why not “two (or more) countries might have better ideas than one”?