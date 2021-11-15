I hope this trial and the discourse around it can bring more attention and resources to productive engagement of youths in our communities: adults who can create opportunities for youths to discuss conflicts and dissents in a calm and peaceful way; police who can constructively discuss violence prevention; mentors who can engage youths in understanding civility and responsibilities in a democracy; family members who can support and protect vulnerable youths; and role models who can highlight the many things that young people can do with their lives.
Sudha Sivaram, Potomac