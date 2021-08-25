I enjoyed and read with interest the Aug. 22 Washington Post Magazine article “Why I won’t write about UFOs except to tell you to stop obsessing about aliens.” It seemed to me the perfect segue to examining our current culture, where many embrace fantastical, alternate civilizations, life forms and truths that can transport them beyond the world we live in. Beyond whether there are aliens seeking to know about us, I was left pondering the more immediate question: Why would an alien civilization want to study a species that creates weaponry to destroy itself, is bent on destroying the planet that sustains it and hunts other species to extinction? What a waste of its time and resources! Really, what other question is there?