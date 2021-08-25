I enjoyed and read with interest the Aug. 22 Washington Post Magazine article “Why I won’t write about UFOs except to tell you to stop obsessing about aliens.” It seemed to me the perfect segue to examining our current culture, where many embrace fantastical, alternate civilizations, life forms and truths that can transport them beyond the world we live in. Beyond whether there are aliens seeking to know about us, I was left pondering the more immediate question: Why would an alien civilization want to study a species that creates weaponry to destroy itself, is bent on destroying the planet that sustains it and hunts other species to extinction? What a waste of its time and resources! Really, what other question is there?

Rosemary Donaldson, Falls Church

Just because the Pentagon doesn’t really release info on UFOs does not mean there is no proof of their existence. The evidence is staring us in the face. When ancient documents refer to people who came from the heavens, is it really such a leap to say they are people who come from outer space? Once people open their minds to this possibility, many mysteries seem to start making sense.

Jackie DeVincent, Seattle

Regarding the Aug. 20 Metro article “Poll: Most devout less likely to believe in extraterrestrials”:

The first word of Genesis in Hebrew means “in a beginning” — not “in the beginning.”

David M. Rosenbaum, Arlington