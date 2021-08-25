Rosemary Donaldson, Falls Church
Just because the Pentagon doesn’t really release info on UFOs does not mean there is no proof of their existence. The evidence is staring us in the face. When ancient documents refer to people who came from the heavens, is it really such a leap to say they are people who come from outer space? Once people open their minds to this possibility, many mysteries seem to start making sense.
Jackie DeVincent, Seattle
Regarding the Aug. 20 Metro article “Poll: Most devout less likely to believe in extraterrestrials”:
The first word of Genesis in Hebrew means “in a beginning” — not “in the beginning.”
David M. Rosenbaum, Arlington