Pamela Kincheloe, Manassas
Regarding the Oct. 16 Politics & the Nation article “Moms for Liberty taps ‘parental rights’ as a rallying cry”:
It comes as no surprise to me that we now have Moms for Liberty. I do not agree with many of the issues Moms for Liberty seems to support, nor do I agree that a single parent or small group of parents should dictate education policy. I find the shouting matches that some school board meetings have become very troubling.
However, for years, the education establishment has been dismissive of genuine parental concerns about their children’s education and, having been met with a “leave it to the professionals” attitude, a group such as Moms for Liberty was a predictable result.
This issue dates back many years. Educating our kids today is a tough job, and I salute our teachers and administrators — but those in the system need to listen more to the people who are involved in their kids’ education.
James Luehman, Virginia Beach
It saddens me that these “moms” are campaigning for the right to dumb down history and protect their children from factual information.
Recently, I saw a story that quoted a “mom” who said her children were biracial and she didn’t want race to be taught. Does she think her children are never going to figure out they are biracial? As for “Moms for Liberty,” the statistics prove that masking is really about protecting our friends from catching the coronavirus; when all the children wear masks, both the vaccinated and the unvaccinated are better protected. Why is it that these “moms” are willing to risk their children and their children’s friends and grandmothers? Or, perhaps better said, what are these “moms” really afraid of?
Once upon a time, we who raised our children helped and sometimes pushed our children to learn new things, to aspire for better jobs than we had and to make friends and value those friends. What happened to these “moms” that they deny history, deny science, and deny compassion and personal responsibility as they try to pull their children back to the days of Jim Crow, when children were taught to hate and truth about the Civil War was withheld?
It’s all one package of denial, and we all need to move forward.
Barbara M. Leach, Washington