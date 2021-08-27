Thanks to Kathleen Parker for her unvarnished criticism in her Aug. 25 Wednesday Opinion column, “Biden should have expected chaos, and planned accordingly,” of the mess the administration has made of our exit from Afghanistan. Apparently, we were “surprised” that the Taliban could take over Afghanistan so quickly. Isn’t our entire $700 billion military machine trained to prepare for surprises? Where was our intelligence network — the CIA and National Security Agency? Didn’t we have sources in those districts where government troops or local militias had made deals with the Taliban?