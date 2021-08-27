First, he should announce that the United States intends to disable or destroy all remaining U.S. military equipment at the airport, thus making room for thousands more Afghans to board departing C-17 and C-130 military aircraft in these final days. As the president has said: “As many as we can get out, we should.”
Second, he should announce that those Afghans who have been evacuated by the United States will be granted political asylum status in the United States, should they choose to accept it, with the sole exception of those who are found to have extremist or criminal ties.
Clearly these two decisions would evoke strong and vocal opposition from several quarters. But standing up for those Afghans who came to our assistance during our 20-year “forever war” — and promoted the democratic values and principles we cherish, including women’s rights — deserve no less.
Karl F. Inderfurth, McLean
The writer is a former assistant secretary of state for South Asian affairs.
In the Aug. 24 editorial “Backing words with action,” there was an unasked question: Is protection the world over of millions and millions of women, young women and girls from murder, imprisonment, abuse, rape, child marriage and generally being treated as chattel not worth a forever war?
John Conradis, Chevy Chase
Thanks to Kathleen Parker for her unvarnished criticism in her Aug. 25 Wednesday Opinion column, “Biden should have expected chaos, and planned accordingly,” of the mess the administration has made of our exit from Afghanistan. Apparently, we were “surprised” that the Taliban could take over Afghanistan so quickly. Isn’t our entire $700 billion military machine trained to prepare for surprises? Where was our intelligence network — the CIA and National Security Agency? Didn’t we have sources in those districts where government troops or local militias had made deals with the Taliban?
President Biden informed us at one point that his administration was taking these issues seriously because they were having lots of meetings on the matter. Meetings do not make decisions. Meetings do not act. Our foreign policy establishment is apparently so layered with bureaucracy that no one can take immediate, decisive action, not even the president.
As Ms. Parker suggested, the president should have told his generals to get this job done cleanly, in advance: “There’s going to be trouble when we leave, so get all those folks out before the trouble starts.”
It could have been done.
Phil Harvey, Cabin John
Regarding Michael Gerson’s Aug. 24 op-ed, “Why tie the Afghanistan withdrawal to 9/11?”:
CIA Director William J. Burns maintains that the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan will diminish “the U.S. government’s ability to collect and act on threats. . . . That’s simply a fact.” Well, with thousands of military forces and intelligence operatives in Afghanistan, the U.S. government was surprised and embarrassed by the Taliban takeover. And that’s simply a fact.
Melvin A. Goodman, Bethesda
The writer, a former CIA intelligence analyst, is a senior fellow at the Center
for International Policy.
I am in general agreement with The Post’s various editorials regarding the ignoble end to our 20-year engagement in Afghanistan. But I have been racking my brain to think of how to summarize this debacle, how we got to this point, and the overall status of the United States’ foreign affairs and foreign policy. Then I remembered Teddy Roosevelt’s “big stick” guiding principle. In stark contrast, we had four years of President Donald Trump’s “Speak loudly and carry a big shtick”; and now, President Biden’s “Speak softly and carry no stick.”
Is there any wonder our allies now view us as unreliable, and our adversaries grow bolder?
Peter J. Levine, Potomac
Again, our leaders must relearn and espouse the semi-learned lesson of Vietnam: Define the mission; finish the mission; leave. Though sympathetic, I do not feel that creating peace in Afghanistan is a U.S. responsibility. We oversaw a period of stability and allowed education and commerce to flourish, but we failed to impart to the population that peace through democracy requires constant vigilance.
So, Americans should feel no shame, guilt or remorse leaving Afghanistan, but we should learn from the experience. The biggest failure of Afghanistan is that our participation nurtured Afghanistan’s largest two national products: opium and corruption. We enriched another corrupt and self-absorbed leader at the expense of the majority of Afghanistan’s residents.
R. Francis DiPrete,
North Scituate, R.I.