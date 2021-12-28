Representing constituent interests is not a complete description of a legislator’s job. Legislators are not, as Edmund Burke so famously put it in a letter to his constituents, “ambassadors from different and hostile interests; which interests each must maintain, as an agent and advocate, against other agents and advocates.” They are instead elected to join a “deliberative assembly of one nation, with one interest, that of the whole.” As a practical politician, Burke recognized that legislators ignored their constituents’ interests at their peril, saying that one part of their job was to balance constituent interests against those of the nation’s as a whole. Striking that balance is the essence of the political art, studied in advanced courses on American politics but learned only on the job. That on-the-job training teaches that no balance is perfect, and that means legislators must often practice something that is again learned only at work: the courage to stand for the common good.