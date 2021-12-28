Representing constituent interests is not a complete description of a legislator’s job. Legislators are not, as Edmund Burke so famously put it in a letter to his constituents, “ambassadors from different and hostile interests; which interests each must maintain, as an agent and advocate, against other agents and advocates.” They are instead elected to join a “deliberative assembly of one nation, with one interest, that of the whole.” As a practical politician, Burke recognized that legislators ignored their constituents’ interests at their peril, saying that one part of their job was to balance constituent interests against those of the nation’s as a whole. Striking that balance is the essence of the political art, studied in advanced courses on American politics but learned only on the job. That on-the-job training teaches that no balance is perfect, and that means legislators must often practice something that is again learned only at work: the courage to stand for the common good.
Richard Messick, Washington
I am the son of a West Virginia coal miner. I have seen the terrible effects of mining. My dad died of the of black lung (pneumoconiosis), and my uncle died as result of a mine cave-in. In reality, coal mining was a terrible way to make a living. The environmental impact of mining was very disastrous, too. When I was young, there were few environmental laws, and creeks would run black with coal dirt caused by the washing of coal before selling to customers. Then, too, there was the blasting away of mountaintops for removal of surface coal to be extracted. This caused washouts and many problems for people who lived in those areas. That continues.
West Virginia should try to get away from coal mining as much as possible. It should try to get new industries to come to the state and also educate the people about the negative effects of mining to their health.
James Hannah, Adrian, Mich.