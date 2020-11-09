In the wake of the Biden-Harris win, many people are overjoyed and looking forward to a dramatic reduction in the partisan divide in the United States. I am not impressed. History has shown that evil men have always frustrated the efforts of the peacemakers. Let’s hope that there really are “good people on both sides.”

AD

AD

Robert McCarthy, Vienna

I enjoyed reading Gary Abernathy’s Nov. 8 Sunday Opinion column but was disappointed in the headline, “Let’s give Biden a chance to lead,” because that wasn’t what Mr. Abernathy said. He said, “Let’s all do for Joe Biden what too many never did for Trump — honor his victory, wish him well and give him a chance to lead.”

Although Donald Trump was indeed his own worst enemy, he was our president. Democrats never gave him a moment’s peace, and their relentless attacks on him and his presidency contributed greatly to who he became in four years in office.

By spending those years attacking, criticizing, investigating and impeaching, Democrats effectively robbed this country of a president, one who was duly elected and supported by half of the country in 2016, and they bear some responsibility for creating the man they just ousted from office.

AD

AD

Jan T. McCarthy, Keswick, Va.

According to the Nov. 8 news article “Trump’s effort to discredit vote raises fears he could undermine transition,” some aides close to the president “are hoping to convince him to publicly commit to a peaceful transition.” Failing this, they should resign. Their time in the White House is drawing to a close, and it is in their power to no longer continue to enable behavior that is damaging to the integrity of our elections and the future of the republic. Resigning will signal that the will of the people — not the president — must be followed.

Curtis Ramsey-Lucas, Hyattsville

I’m rejoicing at the prospect of having a government devoid of drama, of having a statesman instead of a showman for president, altruism instead of egotism for leadership and harmony instead of conflict for society.