According to my rough calculations, if we were to transition the more than 270 million automobiles in the United States to electric power, we would have to quadruple the amount of electric power we generate. Yet, as in every article I’ve read on the subject, there was no discussion of how much electricity would be required for all the electric cars or how this electricity would be generated. I have not included in my estimate the electricity required to electrify trucks, buses and trains, and have not even attempted to address the huge problem of upgrading our electric transmission grid to accommodate the increased power requirements.
I live in a solar-powered house, I have a PhD in electrical engineering, and I’m an amateur naturalist, so I’m not some science naysayer trying to sabotage efforts to reduce greenhouse gases. I would just like to see all of these issues addressed before we commit to any climate-change solutions.
John Oetting, Columbia