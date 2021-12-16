After fuller review of unprecedented state stratagems to strip power from our federal courts — and in derogation of their unique responsibility as Supreme Court justices to ensure that federal constitutional law is the “supreme” law of the land — these five justices also unconscionably refused to fulfill their teaching duty to correct errors of law decreed by an inferior federal appellate court run amok.
With Chamberlain-like appeasement, these five justices instead allowed a state to significantly narrow the “province” of the federal judiciary to “say what the law is” — and required the U.S. Supreme Court to continue acquiescing to a mere two inferior federal judges’ decree to let take effect a state statute designed to evade federal judicial review while depriving thousands of citizens of federal constitutional rights. What a falling off was there!
The impotent Supreme Court abruptly created by these five justices abdicated its unique power to correct inferior courts’ errors of law. It eviscerated the Supreme Court’s authority — and the authority of our rule of law. As Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. stated in strong dissent, this decision caused the very “role of the Supreme Court in our constitutional system” to be “at stake.”
Justices who cannot find within themselves the resolve to enforce federal law — whatever the constitutional right at issue — lack capacity to fulfill their oaths of office. Their only honorable course of action (before both the United States and the God in whose name they swore) is immediate resignation.
Cynthia A. Drew,
Winston-Salem, N.C.
The dissent by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. is a poignant manifestation of his distress at not being able to prevent his presiding over, and thus being forever associated with, a court that cloaks a retrograde and (currently) unlawful sociopolitical agenda in legal mumbo jumbo. Perhaps this serves him right as an enabler, over 16 years, of the slow erosion of constitutionally protected rights. Justice Sonia Sotomayor emerges again as a preeminent champion of adherence to the rule of law as well as common decency. This case exceeds Bush v. Gore in exemplifying the court as a political institution. This is not news, but myths are important to society, and the myth of a politically disinterested judiciary, which on frequent occasions is exemplified in fact, is a useful one. Decades ago, I represented a Fairfax women’s health clinic providing first-trimester abortions against anti-abortion protesters who damaged the clinic. We secured an effective injunction from a judge, who emphasized that he was pro-life but said that it was his duty to uphold the law. The Supreme Court’s decision is as serious a blow to the integrity and reputation of the court as it is to women seeking abortions.
Victor M. Glasberg, Alexandria
Regarding the Dec. 11 Politics & the Nation article “Abortion rights advocates welcome ruling, decry keeping of ban”:
The right at issue in Mississippi, Texas and the Supreme Court is a woman’s right to liberty: to be free from the enforced pain and danger of childbirth, from bearing a child and becoming a mother, from having to carry her rapist’s child and his crime in her body, to list the most obvious kinds of imprisonment at issue. It is not the “right to abortion.”
Women are given this right in the first line of the Constitution, explaining its purpose to “Secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves.” Tyranny informed and produced these words, and it is tyranny that would force a woman to give birth against her will, among other things, robbing her of that promised by the Constitution and two prior Supreme Courts.
To describe what women seek as the “right to abortion” diminishes what’s at stake: our liberty.
Nancy Luque, Washington