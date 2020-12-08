Counties can’t afford to keep failing students at these rates, nor can teachers give passing marks for a simple submission, as they would have in the spring. I may not have a solution, but I can say with certainty that if something isn’t done, and soon, many students will be left with a gaping hole in what could have been the most vital educational years of their lives.

Nicholas Rising, Springfield

Student scores in Montgomery County are plummeting and will continue to decline as the pandemic spreads. To mitigate dropping grades, teachers are decreasing rigor and reducing students’ workloads. Though this will no doubt reduce student anxiety, especially for those who have disadvantages in the virtual learning environment, the consequences intended by this teaching manner are temporary.

Being required to do fewer assignments in a diluted curriculum does relieve stress, but it eventually suppresses students’ efforts to learn new skills as they would in a non-pandemic situation. This “slacking off” would only add stress later, forcing teachers to adjust their teaching manner again. The endless cycle of reducing workload in response to learning anxiety stems from student attitude just as much as teaching attitude. Students have the responsibility to be effective learners by actively engaging in class regardless of rigor. School officials should instead invest in resources that motivate students to make the most out of an online learning environment such that they can be prepared for the next school year.

Alison Wan, Vienna

Our students are not “failing.” Many of them are doing what they need to do to survive: supporting their families, coping. Despite our teachers’ and administrators’ hard work, perhaps it is our system that is failing. Where are night classes for young people who have to work during the day to keep food on the table? Where are reduced course loads for kids who are looking after young siblings? Where is our culturally sensitive, trauma-informed, resilience-oriented wraparound psychosocial support program for children who are doing what they can and feeling it’s not enough?

Resilience is well within our students’ reach. Where are our collective imagination, our capacity to think outside of the box, our ability and commitment to make things work?