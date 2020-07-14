For General Secretary Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party, the genocide — and that’s exactly what it is — of the Uighurs in Xinjiang is finally making the world wake up to China’s human rights abuses and general contempt for freedom and liberty. We also can’t forget the U.S. companies that have been profiting for years from the slave labor of Muslim Uighurs. They are complicit.
It’s incumbent on all of us to take a stand. That’s why I introduced a resolution in the Senate calling on the International Olympic Committee to move the 2022 games out of Beijing, and why I asked NBC not to air the Olympics unless the Games are moved out of Communist China. At the time, neither was interested in standing with the Uighurs and against one of the world’s worst human rights violators. Would Germany have been rewarded with the Olympic Games in 1944? Or Cambodia in 1976? Of course not. And we shouldn’t hold the world’s greatest athletic competition in a country that is perpetuating a genocide against its Muslim population and stripping away the civil liberties of Hong Kongers.
Rick Scott, Washington
The writer, a Republican, represents Florida
in the U.S. Senate.