As he eyes a 2024 run for the presidency, many of us fear that, in his remaining two-plus years in the governor’s mansion, Mr. Hogan will be less inclined to make policy on behalf of all Maryland citizens but will instead focus his priorities on those that appeal to a more narrow red-state base. We would be the poorer for it.

Herb Cromwell, Catonsville

So which is it? Is Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (touted as a possible 2024 Republican candidate for president) the glorious hero of his own dramatic retelling of procuring novel coronavirus tests from South Korea for his suffering Maryland constituency? He certainly glorified himself in this tale, as carefully laid out in his new memoir and as equally glorified by The Post with an oversize photograph of a masked Hogan alongside the prominent placement of the excerpt.

Or, as detailed in the July 18 Metro article “U.S. firm offered Md. less-costly virus tests,” did he overspend public money and under-deliver the necessary supplies, which did not even have emergency Food and Drug Administration approval at that time? The article, using actual state government emails obtained through a Maryland Public Information Act request, outlined how a domestic distributor had offered to supply the same tests at a much lower price and with far less drama.

So, which is it, Mr. Hogan?

Lisa Kenigsberg, Potomac

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) is rightly outraged by President Trump’s seeming indifference to the lack of tests in the fight against the novel coronavirus. However, in France and Italy, where the outbreak was far worse than it ever was in Maryland, it wasn’t primarily testing that defeated the virus. It was strict lockdowns led by people who had the fortitude to see them through.

Maryland allowed many nonessential activities to go forward during its strictest lockdown, for example shopping at hardware stores and non-emergency infrastructure repairs (by workers who were often unmasked). And then the state opened up gyms, churches, bars and indoor dining before the case level had fallen enough that testing and contact tracing could stifle the surge that is now starting (new diagnoses have doubled in the past two weeks).

Maryland now has about the same number of cases of coronavirus every day as France and Italy combined. In France, most children up to the age of 15 went back to school full time in June. In Maryland, that is unlikely to happen this year.

Andrew Fruchter, Baltimore

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) book excerpt illustrated how important governors are in addressing the novel coronavirus pandemic, which, by all accounts, is rapidly spreading out of control through major portions of the country.

If we cannot expect any national political leadership or strategy for overcoming the pandemic in the near future, why couldn’t Mr. Hogan, the chair of the National Governors Association, and New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D), the vice chair of the National Governors Association, use that organization to bring together and unite governors around one common anti-virus plan. One would hope that governors, who share common roles and responsibilities, would be open to listening to each other’s expertise and experiences. In the face of the pandemic, neither their borders nor their politics have much meaning.

Well-regarded medical leaders are telling us that unless and until we arrest the pandemic, we cannot expect to reopen our daily lives, schools and economy. European countries that mounted sheltering-in-place among a majority of their citizens have gradually been able to safely reopen their economies. A National Governors Association-endorsed nationwide lockdown of six to eight weeks might change the current trajectory of the pandemic and enable us to accomplish similar social and economic results.