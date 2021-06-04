Japan's Naomi Osaka returns the ball to Romania's Patricia Maria Tig during their first-round match of the French Open tennis tournament on May 30 in Paris. (Christophe Ena/Associated Press)June 4, 2021 at 8:31 p.m. UTCsharecommentRegarding the June 2 front-page article “A ‘wake-up call’ for sports and mental health”:Naomi Osaka’s accomplishments should speak for themselves. We don’t need to hear an inane question-and-answer session before or after each match.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightLucy Blankstein, Washingtoncomment CommentsToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.