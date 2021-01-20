Because the Democrats will control all three branches of government at least until after the midterm elections of 2022, they can use the impeachment proceedings to their advantage, just as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) used his power to block all Democratic initiatives during the last two years of the Obama administration.

Patrick F. Morris, Bethesda

I am glad former president Donald Trump lost the election and was impeached a second time. Furthermore, I am distressed that although he hugely lost the popular vote, voters in a few swing states could have given him a victory. But if Mr. Trump runs for president in 2024, it would be both unfair and undemocratic to deny voters who want him for their president the opportunity to vote for him. This is exactly what confirmation of the impeachment resolution by the Senate would do. Therefore, the Senate should not vote on impeachment at all; or if it does, it should not confirm it.

Mr. Trump should be defeated at the ballot box, not on the floor of the Senate.

Barry Bielsker, Vienna

We all have to lobby Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to get the votes to convict the president. The damage to the nation will be horrendous if Donald Trump is not convicted. Internationally, we’ll be sending a message of weakness that will encourage more authoritarianism.

We have to signal to the world that the top guy can be punished for high crimes, that we don’t have to resort to violence for justice to be served.

The evidence is clear. We all witnessed the whole affair on live media.

We have to put pressure on Mr. McConnell. He can get the votes.