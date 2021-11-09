Catholics participated in activities and called out injustices, including the Catholic sisters in New York City, who in 1964 organized a march to denounce the murders of James Chaney, Andrew Goodman and Michael Schwerner, who had worked with the Freedom Summer campaign in Mississippi; those who marched in Montgomery, Ala., in 1965 with our beloved John Lewis at the Edmund Pettus Bridge for voter registration; and demonstrations after George Floyd’s murder.
To our great relief, citizens continue to speak out.
Mary Ann Sestili, Potomac
I was dismayed to read the comments of Archbishop José H. Gomez, the president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, railing against the social justice movement. The archbishop apparently forgets — or perhaps has never bothered to read — the words of Jesus in the Sermon on the Mount: “Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for justice, for they shall be satisfied.”
The archbishop suggested rather than involvement in social movements, Catholics practice “radical detachment.” This seems confused. Saint Ignatius taught “detachment” in the sense that the individual should not be concerned about the particular circumstances of his/her life but should strive to do God’s will whether rich or poor, fortunate or unfortunate. Ignatian “detachment” does not mean, as the archbishop seemed to suggest, indifference to the injustices suffered by our fellow men.
Kevin J. Brosch, Hyattsville