Democrats might not care about deficits, but at least they’ve been consistent. Why is no one really bothered by the deficit? Because we no longer have credible advocates for fiscal responsibility in Washington — least of all Republicans, whose mixed messaging conveys not an air of seriousness but one of self-serving politics.
David Berry, Annandale
Max Boot’s op-ed seemed unduly neutral, treating attitudes to increased debt as simply insufficiently alarmist on both sides of the political spectrum. Surely, the lessons of economic history show that, rather than following a stale philosophical habit of either persuasion, we need, above all, to be nimble. And with a view to the long haul.
We need to be highly proactive and fiscally bold in pumping money into an economy when facing a crisis like a pandemic or a crash from a financial crisis but highly proactive and bold in clawing back through increased taxes and budgetary adjustments when we are in a more favorable phase of the cycle.
In fact, what we need is precisely what was needed — but never achieved — in responding to the pandemic: aggressive and immediate lockdowns, travel restrictions and tracing as soon as the threat emerged, matched by equally nimble — but still cautious — normalization when the threat was contained.
Partly because of the confounding political cycle, we seem to have lost the art of spotting when to spend like hell and when to save like hell.
Ridley Nelson, Great Falls