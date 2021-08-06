Margaret Sullivan wrote in her July 29 Style column, “Center cannot hold amid ‘both-sidesism,’ ” about why the media needs to stop “both-sidesism” and recognize the dangerous, criminal behavior of former president Donald Trump and his cronies. Then, on Aug. 1, we were treated to the Outlook essays on “What Trump got right,” introduced by Mike Madden. Whether Mr. Trump did nine things right is irrelevant. He committed treason by fomenting a violent coup against our democracy. Should we stop to find nine things that were improved by Mussolini or Franco? Let the man lie on the garbage heap of history, where he belongs.