The situation described in the Nov. 13 front-page article “White supremacists find platform in federal trial” is outrageous. Defendants in the trial against the organizers of the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville have been released from jail and allowed to represent themselves and to publicize their hate-filled views to the news media. One defendant reportedly said in court that he was “a white supremacist, a racist, an antisemite, a homophobe, a xenophobe, an Islamophobe, and any other sort of ‘phobe’ that benefits my people, so help me God.” I’m pretty sure God won’t help him, so why should our court system do so?