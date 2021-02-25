Regarding the Feb. 22 front-page article “Trump, allies face lengthy reckoning”:

If you go hunting tigers, bring a gun capable of killing a tiger, not a peashooter. It is the Democrats who are on trial for using the impeachment tool, which is fatally flawed because of partisan voting. That only seven Republicans voted to convict former president Donald Trump is no surprise. The impeachment was over before it began. The Democrats should have learned last year that no matter how guilty he was, the president’s party would not convict him and remove him from office or disallow him from taking office again. 

Democrats have cemented the principle that sedition is no longer a high crime. There is currently no effective tool in the United States for removing a president, no matter how badly he acts. This lawless situation puts the nation at high risk. The United States may stay a democracy, or it may become a dictatorship should a leader arise who does not wish to follow the laws of the land and the principles of democracy. Or the nation may put in place impartial tools for impeachment of the president and regain its ability to preserve democracy.

David Shapiro, Romney, W.Va.