Democrats have cemented the principle that sedition is no longer a high crime. There is currently no effective tool in the United States for removing a president, no matter how badly he acts. This lawless situation puts the nation at high risk. The United States may stay a democracy, or it may become a dictatorship should a leader arise who does not wish to follow the laws of the land and the principles of democracy. Or the nation may put in place impartial tools for impeachment of the president and regain its ability to preserve democracy.
David Shapiro, Romney, W.Va.