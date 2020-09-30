We also don’t know, and won’t know, if whoever holds his debt will extend his loans if he remains the president — or if, in that case, they will say, “We would like you to do us a favor, though.” We know exactly what he’ll do in that case — whatever they want him to.

Perhaps this debt explains why he has favored Russia even over the lives of U.S. soldiers, shielded Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia after the murder of Jamal Khashoggi and taken many other otherwise-inexplicable actions.

But without the data Mr. Trump has withheld for five years, we won’t know. Are people planning to gamble blindly by voting for Mr. Trump?

Coryn Weigle, Alexandria

Regarding the Sept. 28 front-page article “Documents lay bare Trump’s financial ploys”:

The record of President Trump has come full circle. With the revelation that he has paid almost no federal income taxes despite his claim that he’s a billionaire, it is now evident that he has no interest in supporting the government of the United States as a private citizen or, as his performance makes clear, as the president of the United States.

Paul Silverman, Rockville

President Trump paid no federal income tax for 10 out of the 15 years before becoming president. It was previously reported that Mr. Trump called those who bravely made the ultimate sacrifice for their country “losers” and “suckers.” This makes me wonder whether Mr. Trump also regards me and the millions of other hard-working, honest Americans who regularly pay their fair share of income tax as losers and suckers.

Bruce N. Shulman, Silver Spring

Americans should seriously consider claiming President Trump as a dependent on their 2020 tax returns as it is very clear that we are subsidizing him and his family. If the Trump Cabinet and administration members have any integrity, they will walk out and reclaim their dignity.

This seemingly corrupt behavior preceded Mr. Trump’s losing the popular vote and becoming president. The Trumps degrade their fellow citizens and will stop at nothing to save their own skins. We need to call out this corruption and provide the appropriate remedy.