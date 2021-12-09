It is easy for Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett to consider adoption a loving option; she got the best of it: some other parents’ child. In coping with my grief, I have been involved with Concerned United Birthparents, the American Adoption Congress and other groups supporting people separated by adoption. Such groups exist in multiple countries precisely because adoption is so often painful for those separated. I was an adult and was not coerced into relinquishment. (My circumstances were complicated.) I have met hundreds of other birth parents who were coerced and/or brainwashed. Though this was more prevalent in the past, it still happens and will happen more frequently if Roe v. Wade is overturned.
Governments of New Zealand, Canada and Ireland have acknowledged the wrongs done to birth mothers in the past in pushing for relinquishments. Yet to many of our justices, it appears that the life of a fetus is worth more than that of a mother.
Anne Cauman, Washington
When I was a second-year medical student long ago, the third birth I attended was that of a 14-year-old child having her first and only baby. The baby was born; the mother passed a very large clot, bled out and died on the delivery table, despite the best care available. If she had been able to choose an abortion, she would likely be in her late 60s by now.
No one seems to be making the point that childbearing is a life-threatening medical procedure. An abortion is about 17 times safer than childbearing. On the conservative side of the decision, full-grown human beings are going to be sacrificed, and on the liberal side of the decision, immature fetuses will be sacrificed.
Taking the position of Justice Amy Coney Barrett, that women should take unwanted pregnancies to term and simply give them up, means that women will die unnecessarily and suffering will be enormously magnified. Which side do you want to be on? Sacrificing full-grown women or fetuses? I hope these points will be taken in the court.
Thomas M. Ewald, Medford, Ore.
If the Supreme Court is going to allow states to make women’s medical choices (abortion or not), then it seems only fair that the state should be responsible for all prenatal care and labor and delivery costs. If a woman chooses abortion, she is expected to pay for it. If legal abortion is banned, then it is the state making the choice, and the state should pay for it.
While we’re at it, the family of any woman who dies in childbirth ought to be able to sue the state for wrongful death. The state made the choice; therefore, it should bear the financial burden.
Kit Hope, Silver Spring