It is easy for Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett to consider adoption a loving option; she got the best of it: some other parents’ child. In coping with my grief, I have been involved with Concerned United Birthparents, the American Adoption Congress and other groups supporting people separated by adoption. Such groups exist in multiple countries precisely because adoption is so often painful for those separated. I was an adult and was not coerced into relinquishment. (My circumstances were complicated.) I have met hundreds of other birth parents who were coerced and/or brainwashed. Though this was more prevalent in the past, it still happens and will happen more frequently if Roe v. Wade is overturned.