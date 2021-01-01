Ted Turner gave us the new soaps and the ultimate reality programming: addictive eye candy to the locked down and idle of the pandemic. Some interviewed for the article claimed loyalty to Fox News as if it were an authority or a sports team, neither of which is true.
Our obsession with externalized drama has distracted and misinformed us into the divisive camps in which we now find ourselves and inures us to more nuanced and substantive information. This “entertainment” programming serves more to divide us than inform us.
The specifics of the “reporting” are irrelevant, for the most part. It is the delivery system that is the harm, distracting people from doing any real critical thinking and/or having discussions about our national challenges. One to two hours of journalistic news is more than sufficient for a single media source. More and more viewers become adherents to a single perspective with questionable veracity and underlying agendas.
With so much real human drama unfolding around us, it is escapism that we seek, manufactured drama used as bait for nefarious purposes.
Derek T. Havens, Mason Neck