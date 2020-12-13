Instead of attacking his legal judgment and moral fiber, I was rooting for the attorney general’s success. We would finally have had a national standard governing voting rights, systems and procedures for federal elections. Civil rights groups ought to welcome and join the attorney general in the hope of winning the long-standing war.

Raj K. Gupta, Rockville

Regarding the Dec. 9 news article “GOP House member seeks to rebuke colleagues who urge Trump to concede”:

I am among those Republicans who have called for President Trump to concede and allow for a smooth transition of power and, accordingly, oppose this resolution for many reasons. This election has been extensively litigated in multiple states with nothing changing the outcome of a Biden victory.

This election is over, and an orderly transition is necessary for national security and continuity of government operations. We are encouraging our enemies by these distracting actions and urgently need a united front to address the critical issues facing our nation, such as coronavirus response, federal deficits, national security and our environment.

Francis Rooney, Washington

The writer, a Republican, represents Florida in the U.S. House.

As it seems that more than half of House Republicans support the attorneys general from 18 Republican-voting states in attempting to disenfranchise their fellow Americans, there is only one logical response. The attorneys general from Maryland, Virginia and D.C. and others who join should file a suit to invalidate the 2016 votes in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin on the basis that there were widespread (and documented) attempts by foreign governments to misinform their voters. The suit would seek to invalidate the election of the current president but, more important, show everyone the (il)logical conclusion of this dangerous and misguided effort.

Thomas W. Ackerman,

Severna Park

I have voted in every election since the voting age was lowered to 18 in 1971. I have always valued my right to vote. I thought it was an important part of being a citizen.

Members of my household are immunocompromised. I decided to vote by mail so that I wouldn’t put my family members at any additional risk of contracting the coronavirus.

What right did the Texas attorney general have to bring suit to nullify my vote? Why is his vote more important than mine?

Mary Ellen Golden, Philadelphia

Regarding the Dec. 11 editorial “Slandering American democracy”:

Do I have this right? On Jan. 6, when the electoral college votes are reported to Congress, the House and Senate can vote to accept the results. And if Republicans were in the majority of both houses, President Trump could be named to a second term. Given the state of the Republican Party, this could happen. Is our democracy this fragile?