If we could sink a Japanese carrier task force in the Pacific or destroy a German SS Panzer army in the Ardennes, surely we could establish and maintain governance in Vietnam or in any other post-colonial power struggle. Only we couldn’t, because the game of Risk that was World War II had nothing in common with such political conflicts. So, overconfident in our military prowess, we marched from Saigon to Beirut to Mogadishu to Kabul to Baghdad.
During the sectarian violence of Iraq, unleashed by neocons finding “useful paradigms” in the United States’ longest-running war movie, Dutch geographer Harm de Blij addressed a despondent group of American college students. He told them of his 9-year-old self, looking up one day in the occupied Netherlands and seeing this “giant paratrooper with the American flag on his uniform,” and what that meant to him and to Europe. He told them history would record that, when the world needed saving, there was one nation without dictators or secret police that answered the call.
Greatest or not, blemishes and all, that generation fought and won the good fight.
Ralph F. Camilli, Annandale