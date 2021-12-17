During the sectarian violence of Iraq, unleashed by neocons finding “useful paradigms” in the United States’ longest-running war movie, Dutch geographer Harm de Blij addressed a despondent group of American college students. He told them of his 9-year-old self, looking up one day in the occupied Netherlands and seeing this “giant paratrooper with the American flag on his uniform,” and what that meant to him and to Europe. He told them history would record that, when the world needed saving, there was one nation without dictators or secret police that answered the call.