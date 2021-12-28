A small, vocal and well-funded group has for decades fought any attempt to regulate gun ownership and possession, including by children and the mentally ill. The child who is accused of killing four classmates at Oxford High School was given his gun by his parents because it is legal for children to possess such weapons in Michigan if they are directly supervised by an adult.
The National Rifle Association and its enablers in Congress and statehouses (mostly with parenthetical Rs after their names) have fought to make it easy for children to obtain semiautomatic guns with high-capacity magazines. As a result, all children go to school in fear of being shot in their classrooms. Or they can’t go to school because of lockdowns due to the threat of gun violence.
Is there no number of dead children that will convince these lawmakers that it’s time to stop giving their thoughts and prayers to parents of dead children and start giving solutions to a problem that can be greatly improved with some common-sense regulations? Every other civilized country in world has managed to do so.
Gary Segal, Rockville
California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) Dec. 21 Tuesday Opinion essay asked, “If Texas is allowed to promote vigilantism, why not California?” The answer to that question does not require very much ink. It is because vigilantism would be just as boneheaded wrong in California as it is in Texas or anywhere else.
How can a trick legislative device be “outrageous” (his word) if directed to one issue but acquires “value” (his word) if to another issue? The governor’s quantum logic is that a bad law can be both bad and good at the same time. But just imagine if a court were to have what he’s drinking and uphold his statute? Who wins with that jurisprudence on the books? Why risk victory?
All I get is that the governor is livid. His state’s constitution and statutes wisely preserve a woman’s right to choose. His citizens are safe from Texas’s folly but apparently not from Mr. Newsom’s. I crave gun control and gun-law reform, but this fallacious outburst from the governor neither cures gun violence nor reforms anything.
I’m a transplanted Californian and have affection for its people and concern for the multitude of problems there. All I’m seeing in this proposal are spite and irrationality.
J.W. Feist, Falls Church