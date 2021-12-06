The statement in the Dec. 3 Politics & the Nation article “Charging decision on shooting suspect’s parents is near” that “while school shootings remain rare” was followed by the fact that there have been 34 this year alone; this should give anyone pause, most of all every schoolchild and parent in the United States. But shame on the writers and editors of The Post for helping to normalize this shocking fact of American life and only American life. Rare is what other so-called civilized countries experience. The United Kingdom: three school shootings since 1967; Germany: eight since 1913; France: two in the past decade; and so on. All of Europe has had only 31 shootings reported going back decades. Australia has had six since 1991. 

Thirty-four school shootings in a single year, with another month to go, isn’t rare; it is horrifying. And we all know who and what is responsible: those who worship so-called gun rights above all else and the theoretically “pro-life” politicians who refuse to limit the bloodshed on our street and schoolyards. 

Arina van Breda, Alexandria

When I was in school many years ago, my biggest fear was whether I had studied enough or how I would fare in the soccer game. Nowadays, students’ biggest concern would be: Is someone going to shoot me dead today?

This problem is unique to the United States (although, yes, other countries do occasionally experience mass shootings, but nothing like what we see here) and has reached such disastrous levels, yet very little is done to address this issue. I guess the National Rifle Association will suggest something such as arming all school students. That would certainly please gun manufacturers.

That the United States finds itself in this situation is outrageous. We should have begun dealing with this many years ago, but it is never too late to do the right thing.

There are other issues facing the Biden administration now, but there always are and will be, and this problem won’t go away — it will only get worse.

T. Jeff. Driscoll, Winchester, Va.