Thirty-four school shootings in a single year, with another month to go, isn’t rare; it is horrifying. And we all know who and what is responsible: those who worship so-called gun rights above all else and the theoretically “pro-life” politicians who refuse to limit the bloodshed on our street and schoolyards.
Arina van Breda, Alexandria
When I was in school many years ago, my biggest fear was whether I had studied enough or how I would fare in the soccer game. Nowadays, students’ biggest concern would be: Is someone going to shoot me dead today?
This problem is unique to the United States (although, yes, other countries do occasionally experience mass shootings, but nothing like what we see here) and has reached such disastrous levels, yet very little is done to address this issue. I guess the National Rifle Association will suggest something such as arming all school students. That would certainly please gun manufacturers.
That the United States finds itself in this situation is outrageous. We should have begun dealing with this many years ago, but it is never too late to do the right thing.
There are other issues facing the Biden administration now, but there always are and will be, and this problem won’t go away — it will only get worse.
T. Jeff. Driscoll, Winchester, Va.