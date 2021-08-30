The public and leadership in both political parties seem to have forgotten the unfortunate lessons of our China and Vietnam ventures and the political fallout that ensued from both of those debacles. We can now add Afghanistan to this list. Most commentary on the Afghan conflict has focused on the 20-year duration. Have we forgotten that this debacle began with the infamous “Charlie Wilson’s War” in the late 1970s? And now we have political savants across the spectrum ranting about how we need to continue our efforts to solve what amounts to tribal warfare in a country some 7,000 miles distant. When will we learn?
Bartholomew J. Merella, Bowie